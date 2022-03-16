EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sudden Cardiac Arrest is something you may not think is a public health crisis, but that’s exactly what medical experts are calling it.

Unlike a heart attack when blood flow to the heart stops, sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year in the U.S.

Among them is a 28-year-old airplane passenger who survived her near-death ordeal this month thanks to a Williamsport doctor on board.

“So I looked over to my friend and I was just like, ‘Hey, I’m going to take a nap,'” said Brittany Mateiro, who survived sudden cardiac arrest, Metuchen, New Jersey.

It’s the last thing Brittany Mateiro of Metuchen, New Jersey remembers on a March 4 flight to Arizona before suffering a medical scare 35,000 feet in the air.

UPMC North Central PA Cardiac Electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry, MD was also on board.

“Two hours into the flight, you know, we heard some screams in the back of the plane,” said Dr. Kashif Chaudhry, MD, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, UPMC North Central PA.

Dr. Chaudhry and his wife, who’s also a physician, sprang to action. They found Mateiro slumped over in her seat and unresponsive.

“She’s not breathing well, she’s having some seizure-like activity and immediately I checked for a pulse. She has no pulse,” Dr. Kashif Chaudhry explained.

Dr. Chaudhry helped lay Mateiro on the aisle and began performing CPR immediately to keep blood flow circulating and her brain supplied with oxygen.

“90 seconds thankfully into our CPR she started moving a little bit so there were some signs of life. We stopped CPR and checked her pulse, great pulse and so at that time we knew that she had a pulse and she had circulation,” Dr. Kashif Chaudhry shared.

“I have one slight memory of just, like, looking over and not seeing my friend and I think I got scared and it was actually Dr. Chaudhry’s wife. I didn’t know that at the time and she was, like, holding my hand,” Brittany Mateiro said.

The flight was diverted to Oklahoma where Mateiro was taken to a hospital and discharged a few hours later.

“They said that either I just fainted or I had a seizure, but they really weren’t too sure and I guess as of now we’re still not sure and I’ve just been going to a lot of different doctors’ appointments and just waiting for all the test results to come back,” Mateiro explained.

What is certain is CPR saved her life.

“Anyone can do this. Any regular person can do this. All you need to do is take a course,” said Dr. Chaudhry.

“Not everyone is going to be as lucky as me, where I had a bunch of cardiologists on board. So somebody saved my life and I hope that I can learn to save someone’s life,” said Mateiro.

Mateiro says she signed up for a CPR course in two weeks. Consider that brain damage and organ failure can occur in as little as two minutes with no pulse. Knowing CPR can mean the difference between saving a life and a tragedy. Please visit the Red Cross’s wesbite to learn more about in-person or online CPR course options.

To learn more about Sudden Cardiac Arrest and the latest information visit their website.