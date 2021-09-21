Healthbeat: Virtual cardiac rehabilitation program helps assist patients at home

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 82-year-old Geisinger heart valve replacement patient is getting a virtual assist to prolong and enhance his life.

Geisinger arranged to have Ray Capozucca undergo virtual cardiac rehabilitation through Recora three times a week in the comfort of his kitchen.





His South Carolina-based Exercise Physiologist Julie Wyrick leads Mr. Capozucca through individual half-hour sessions of cardio rehab.

Mr. Capozucca says he is getting stronger each day and is resuming some of his normal activities while following the advice from his cardiologist.

“I think it’s a great program, I really do and it can do nothing more than help me and that’s what I need,” explained Capozucca.

Chief Medical Officer Edward Wu, MD, with Recora, tells Eyewitness News many patients who use the service are seniors.





“We actually spend some time training individuals and sending them an internet-enabled tablet (which) removes any hurdle that they would have to use this platform,” said Dr. Wu.

