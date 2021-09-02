Vaccine Approval: How to keep children under 12 safe

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pfizer vaccine to protect against COVID-19 is authorized for children 12 and older, however, children under 12 have not been approved.

In the meantime, kids younger than 12 are vulnerable to infection as we’ve seen with a spike in pediatric cases of the delta variant in recent weeks.





Some parents may be tempted to try and get their young child the shot by skirting the rules but PAK Pediatrics Pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD says that’s not recommended since clinical trials must be thoroughly reviewed by the FDA.

