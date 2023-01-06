EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The New Year is a time for personal resolutions and one that some are making this week is to give up alcohol for the month.

They are participating in what’s called “Dry January,” but the attempt can prove to be too challenging.

There is no denying the benefits of doing “Dry January.” Better sleep, better skin complexion, and a strengthened immune system just to name a few. For some people, this alcohol reset can be physically dangerous if they don’t do it the right way.

From casual drinkers to those who consume alcohol more frequently, “Dry January” participants seem to be growing in number annually since starting a decade ago.

“We’ve actually had clients who participated in ‘Dry January’ and decided to give it up forever. That’s their hope,” said Jason Harlen.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services CEO Jason Harlen considers “Dry January” a means of weighing your relationship with alcohol.

“Maybe somebody does realize that they have a potential problem. They want to gauge it, see if they can give it up for those 31 days, or somebody who just says you know what I don’t need it anymore. You know, I’m spending too much money on it. You know, put that money towards other things your kids, bills, etcetera,” Harlen added.

Some may have little or no difficulty giving up booze for the month, but others may find the struggle is real, and find that out fast by experiencing alcohol withdrawal.

“Oftentimes, alcohol withdrawal will include seizures, extreme shaking,” Harlen explained.

Other symptoms could include anxiety, insomnia, and headaches. Those typically occur within the first several hours following the last drink, but symptoms could be much worse in cases of more severe alcohol dependency.

“One thing we have to remember about alcohol, if somebody becomes physically addicted to it, withdrawal can be very deadly potentially,” Harlen told Eyewitness News.

It could result in high blood pressure, confusion, and even hallucinations. Harlen urges individuals who feel they cannot curb excessive alcohol use to not try and go it alone.

“They really should be detoxed by a professional. You know, whether that be an in-patient facility, talking to your doctor about medication… that type of thing. Alcohol is not something you want to mess with. It can be very dangerous. It can be very deadly.”

Harlen says many people may not think of alcohol as a drug, but it very much is.

For seven tips on ensuring success this “Dry January,” check out this article written by the Executive Editor for Harvard Men’s Health Watch.