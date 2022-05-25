SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month. While a stroke is often associated with impaired mobility, it can occur in areas of the brain that control speech and language resulting in a condition called aphasia.

The lasting disorder can impair your ability to speak, read, write and listen. 61-year-old Ken Levandoski of Scranton had a stroke in February. It left him dealing with aphasia.





He is making significant progress through therapy at Allied Services in Scranton.

