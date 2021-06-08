Safe, summer fun for unvaccinated kids

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28 WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Vaccination rates have slowed considerably across the country, while we await one group that still isn’t eligible for the shots.

That group is children who are younger than 12. It appears it will be at least a few more months before children under 12 will be allowed to get the shot.

However, it doesn’t change the fact it’s important to keep those children and their families safe until they can.

Before the Boyanowski family gears up for summer, they make a stop at the pediatrician’s office for a health checkup. 7-year-old Levi is already looking forward to summer fun.

“Two days then I’m going to Knoebels,” said Levi Boyanowski.

5-year-old Colt is excited about something else.

“Swim in the pool,” said Boyanowski.

It’s a delicate balancing act for mom whose children are younger than 12 years old and cannot yet be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We spend as much time outside as we can but at the same time it’s important that the kids still have a childhood,” said Nicole Boyanowski.

But until a vaccine is approved for young children, health experts urge caution.

“I think we personally have to take responsibility and understand that the virus is still out there and still practice the tenets that the CDC has put out there,” said Jeffrey Kile, MD, Pediatrician, PAK Pediatrics.

Dr. Kile and state officials reiterated Tuesday that children between 2 and 12 still wear face coverings in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere indoors when they’re around others outside of their household.

“Masking up is still important and especially for those that are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Kile.

This mom says she’s received one of the best things to defeat COVID-19, a vaccination.

“We try to keep our kids with people that we know are vaccinated. We try to keep our circle small. We practice social distancing as best we can,” said Boyanowski.

Dr. Kile says while many of us are growing increasingly confident that we can avoid COVID-19, he urges us to remember the youngest among us who are still not eligible for the vaccine.

“You know, you’ve got to treat the whole family like you know there’s still someone here who’s not immunized and you have to be protective to that,” said Dr. Kile.

The state also issued guidelines Tuesday for children not yet eligible to receive the COVID-10 vaccine and their families.