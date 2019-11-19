Reaping benefits of robotic lung surgery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is never easy. It’s even worse when it spreads to other parts of the body. That’s what happened to a Wyoming County man.

What started off as colon cancer for the Nicholson resident metastasized to one of his lungs. But as Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, the treatment he received had him back on his feet in no time.

Telling his cardiothoracic surgeon how he felt on Tuesday, 65-year-old Joe McGrath said, “I’m doing great.” It’s not what he would have said last March when he received a disturbing diagnosis.

Mr. McGrath found out the colon cancer he was first diagnosed with about seven years earlier had reoccurred and spread to his left lung. Commonwealth Health Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brian Mott, MD told him he needed surgery. Mr. McGrath said, “I was scared just like anybody else would be. You know, you’re getting something in your lung that shouldn’t be there and I was scared.”

Dr. Mott recommended what he’s done hundreds of times before in the operating room at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Rather than traditional open surgery which would mean cracking open Mr. McGrath’s ribs to operate, Dr. Mott performed robotic assisted surgery. No doctor’s hands holding a scalpel are used here. Instead, highly maneuverable instruments and staplers and a high definition 3D camera are used to remove a wedge of the lung where the malignant tumor existed.

Dr. Mott said, “The incisions are small. Patients stay overnight and go home the next day. There’s not a lot of trauma to them and it’s safe.”

Mr. McGrath underwent robotic assisted lung surgery last April. “I was golfing three days later,” he said while acknowledging having a positive attitude helped. Dr. Mott agreed saying, “He’s motivated to come in. He’s not going to lie around in bed. He gets his operation and he wants to get out of the hospital as soon as possible.”

Mr. McGrath is grateful to benefit from a minimally invasive procedure. “They can do things now 20 years ago they couldn’t. And that’s why I’m still here,” he said.

Mr. McGrath is currently undergoing chemotherapy for his slowly progressing stage four colon cancer. He said he’s got the mindset that he’s going to beat cancer every time.