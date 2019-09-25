Preventing potential tragedy: free heart screening

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Most deaths linked to cardiac arrest occur in older people. But among young athletes, it’s considered the leading cause of death. And students don’t have to be an athlete to fall victim to this tragedy.

It happened to a King’s College co-ed in 2013. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, it’s why King’s is partnering with medical professionals to help prevent a tragedy before it can happen.

“Now we’re going to go ahead and connect you to the computer via these wires.” What King’s College Exercise Science Program Assistant Professor Heather Grimm, Ph.D. demonstrated on 18-year-old King’s College student Joshua Velasquez could prove to be the key to detecting an otherwise hidden cardiac problem in young people.

Dr. Grimm will help conduct a free heart screening which includes an electrocardiogram at King’s College for students and student-athletes ages 12 to 19. She and others will be looking for something that otherwise can’t be seen.

“A lot of these are like we would call them like a silent issue. It could be things that are hereditary in them or just any other abnormalities of the heart but in general you have no idea,” she said.

“Each of these blips here is a heartbeat and we’re looking for subtle clues in the way the tracing proceeds,” said Geisinger Cardiologist Martin Matsumura, MD while reviewing the results of an electrocardiogram.

He evaluates the electrical activity of the heart hoping to prevent a young person from being struck down in the prime of their life.

“These are individuals who look and seem completely healthy to themselves, to their family, to their community. So they’re incredibly tragic events when they occur.”

19-year-old King’s College Physician Assistant major Peyton Walker died in her dorm from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013. Her family set up a foundation in her memory to, in part, fund screenings like the one at King’s now in its second year. Last year, the screening revealed cause for concern among 14 young people including two who were referred for follow-up care.

The goal this year is to screen up to 120 young people to see if there’s an unseen cause for concern. Dr. Grimm said, “If they do, to inform them of what their options are and what that looks like and have them be under the care of a cardiologist.”

The comprehensive heart screening is happening Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King’s on the Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It’s free to anyone 12 to 19-years-old who is not currently under the care of a cardiologist. You must pre-register by the October 1 deadline. Click here to preregister or call 717-697-5511.