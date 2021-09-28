Plains Township firefighter raises awareness for high cholesterol

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plains Township firefighter has a tragic family history of heart attack and early death from familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic disorder that causes high LDL cholesterol.

34-year-old Stephen Motil was diagnosed several years ago with FH and is on treatment for the condition including using an injectable medication. Motil shows no signs of coronary artery disease.

Motil’s 14-month-old daughter and his awareness of family history could be integral to her health and the family`s health for generations to come.

