Physician Anesthesiologists: A key to your care

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Each fall, more than 14,000 anesthesiology professionals worldwide gather to discuss the latest advances in their field. This year’s meeting put a particular focus on the latest developments in surgery and pain management.

This year, anesthesiology professionals gathered in Orlando, Florida to hone-in on opioids and other medication options. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, the purpose was to determine what role these treatments should play for patients.

Anesthesia renders you unconscious and insensitive to pain during many medical procedures. Opioids traditionally are part of that anesthesia even for child patients. But new research suggests that may change.

Physician Anesthesiologist Kraig de Lanzac, M.D., FASA said, “One study that looked at techniques at taking care of patients and children, in particular, undergoing tonsillectomy without the use of opioids. It turns out we can get these children through safely and without opioids by some new techniques.”

While opioids have been much maligned given our nation’s drug epidemic, professionals at this year’s ANESTHESIOLOGY meeting acknowledged the narcotic painkillers still serve a productive purpose.

“Opioids can be used safely in patients who require them but we have to make sure that they’re not misused or abused or possibly overdosed on patients,” said Dr. de Lanzac.

Anesthesiology professionals also discussed medical marijuana. Dr. de Lanzac said, “Some research looking back at articles shows that there may be a positive increase in the benefit of medical marijuana and decreasing opioid abuse and misuse but I caution folks that this needs a lot more study.”

Another topic? Topical cannabidiol and expectant moms. A recent survey of childbearing age women revealed a startling finding according to Dr. de Lanzac.

“Many childbearing age women realize that it’s not safe to drink alcohol during pregnancy but many of them have a different opinion about the safety of CBD,” Dr. de Lanzac said.

29 percent of those childbearing age California women surveyed believe CBD lotions are safe during pregnancy to reduce nausea, pain and anxiety even though no safety data exists. And when it comes to patient safety, it’s what the ANESTHESIOLOGY conference is all about.

Dr. de Lanzac said, “All of these things can come right from this meeting into the physician anesthesiologist practice to be put into place to benefit our patients.”

Another study discussed at the ANESTHESIOLOGY meeting didn’t even involve medication. It found when a healthcare provider is courteous while drawing your blood, you’re less likely to notice the pain of a needle.