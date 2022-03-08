EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — All month long Eyewitness News is highlighting the four finalists for our Remarkable Women Competition.

Eyewitness News introduces you to Kylee, who’s making a difference in the lives of children, across the country.

Laughter and smiles between a princess and patient. It’s ‘A Moment of Magic’, made possible by Kylee McGrane.

“This started as just a simple idea,” Kylee McGrane, Remarkable Woman Nominee.

In 2014, the college sophomore from Wilkes-Barre wanted to find a way to bring joy to children in hospitals.

“To look at my parents and say I want to take my college education, and dress up like a princess; I could understand if they were a little skeptical. But they weren’t,” said Kylee McGrane.

That’s when ‘A Moment of Magic’ began. The program trains college students, to become princesses and fairytale characters, who then volunteer at more than 300 hospitals and non-profits across the country.

“We work with under-served and vulnerable children. So any critical or chronic illness, children who are terminal, children that are in the foster care system. Any child who can use a little extra support and fun, that’s really where we put our focus,” said Kylee McGrane.

Kylee says these visits allow children to forget, even for a moment, about their illness or hardships.

“She’s passionate, she has an incredible heart and she’s giving. She never stops giving,” said Kylee’s Mother, Carol McGrane.

Kylee’s mother, Carol, sees the remarkable difference her daughter is making.

“When you raise your children and you give them wings, you wonder what they’re going to do with them. And through all of her experiences and what she’s done, she’s taken what she knows and she just flew. And she doesn’t do it for herself,” said Carol McGrane.

The program has now brought magic to more than 100,000 children, from California to New York to NEPA.

“There are days when I talk to her and she has lost another child. But she knows that day she made a difference in the last moments that she could make in that child’s life,” Carol McGrane explained.

A difference because of Kylee and her ‘Moment of Magic.’

