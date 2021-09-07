Penn State Wilkes-Barre athletic building welcomes back community

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Athletic and Recreation Building reopened to members of the community Tuesday morning.

It’s the first time the ARB has been open to the public since March 2020 when the pandemic hit Pennsylvania.

With everything from weights to cardiovascular equipment available, it gives the public a chance to lose unwanted pounds and improve their overall health.











Penn State Wilkes-Barre Athletic Director Scott Miner told Eyewitness News it’s good to welcome back community members who count on the facility to work on their fitness.

Leslie Livingstone, Penn State Wilkes-Barre Admissions Counselor and part-time lecturer in kinesiology stressed the importance of getting back into a fitness routine.

