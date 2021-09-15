Pandemic and obesity, what’s the correlation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have heard about the “quarantine 15” which references the weight gain many people experienced during the pandemic.

A new report issued Wednesday indicates it’s even worse than you might think. Trust For America’s Health (TFAH) reports in the past year, 16 states had adult obesity rates at or above 35 percent. That is four more states than the previous year.

TFAH’s State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America finds that the coronavirus crisis exacerbated the decades-long pattern of obesity in America.

Jeanette Kowalik, TFAH’s Health Director of Policy Development, looks at the troubling findings and what we can learn from them.

Mark Hiller will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.