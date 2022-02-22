Optometrist talks top cause for adult vision loss, new technology to detect it

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Age-related macular degeneration is the number one cause of adult vision loss. A local optometrist office is one of only a few equipped with technology to detect the problem before it becomes too severe.

Eyewitness News visit to Family Vision Care of Kingston is to focus on the biggest threat to eyesight for people older than 50: age-related macular degeneration or AMD.

With the artificial intelligence voice of an onboard technician called Theia, this headset called AdaptDX Pro is made by the Harrisburg-based medical device company MacuLogix.

It’s equipped with eye-tracking technology to help detect macular degeneration earlier than a regular dilated eye exam.

“It helps us see the function of the retina whereas when we look in when the eyes are dilated, we can see physical signs but we can’t see how the retina is actually functioning,” stated Kristin Kern O.D., Optometrist at Family Vision Care.

The interactive test takes just minutes and scores the patient’s dark adaptation function, the earliest biomarker for AMD.

“It’s a yes or no test so it will tell me do you have macular degeneration or do you not have it and I can tell that even before there are signs in the eye,” said Dr. Kern.

What is the advantage to catching age-related macular degeneration sooner rather than later? Dr. Kern says, “We can’t reverse it. We can only slow it down and in some cases stop it.”

Family Vision Care of Kingston acquired AdaptDX Pro in 2021. It’s a tool owner and optometrist Carl Urbanski now feels he can’t do without.

“We wanted to take a little more pro-active approach to macular degeneration and screen for it in our patients that are at risk or those with a family history,” explained Carl Urbanski, O.D., Optometrist and Owner of Family Vision Care.

Preserving precious eyesight thanks to breakthrough technology to detect AMD

February is age-related macular degeneration awareness month. To learn more about the symptoms you can head to the National Eye Institute website and to learn more about how the AMD detection device, Adapt DQ Pro, works head to their website.