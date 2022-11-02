SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 250,000 new cases of lung cancer this year.

Commonwealth Health has a new way to diagnose the disease. It’s a new robotic navigational bronchoscopy, which is the first of its kind, in Northeastern Pennsylvania being used at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brian Mott, MD demonstrated for Eyewitness News how the device works. He used it to diagnose lung cancer in a 78-year-old man from the Poconos just last month. That man named Steve met with Dr. Mott to discuss his diagnosis and treatment.

