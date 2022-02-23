New research shows women 60+ likely to be hospitalized with high blood pressure

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly half of all U.S. adults struggle with high blood pressure. What’s even more troubling according to the CDC is that only about a quarter of them have it well controlled.

High blood pressure is medically called hypertension. It can damage the heart and cause other health problems if left uncontrolled. Now, a new study finds the devastating effects of the condition on older women.

The research by Women’s Heart Alliance published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) makes an alarming conclusion about hypertension in women 60 and older.

“What we were seeing was that more women were being hospitalized for it,” said Dr. Noel Bairey Merz, Study Co-Author of Scientific Advisor.

Women’s Heart Alliance Scientific and Medical Advisor Noel Bairey Merz, MD co-authored the study. While some factors like more deaths among men than women with hypertension in this age group cannot be ruled out, one key element concerning women can.

“It’s not related to menopause. As we know, women go through menopause in their early 50s so the age of 60 is probably not relevant in that way. And this is another myth that we can bust here is that hormones somehow protect women and they really don’t appear to,” explained Dr. Merz.

Besides finding that women hospitalized for hypertension are more likely to be older than their male counterparts, the research concludes they are more likely to be white and have a history of stroke.

“You don’t have symptoms when you have high blood pressure so it’s important to get your blood pressure checked,” stated Holly Andersen, MD, Scientific/Medical Advisor at Women’s Heart Alliance.

Not only check but also doing something about it according to Dr. Merz’s fellow cardiologist, Holly Anderson, MD who is a scientific and medical advisor for Women’s Heart Alliance.

“There are many lifestyle things we can do. Eating a healthy diet full of colorful fruits and vegetables, being physically active, doing things to get your heart rate up, avoiding salt, not drinking too much (alcohol), not smoking, getting a good night’s sleep, stress reduction. All these things that are important for lowering your blood pressure will reduce your risk,” explained Anderson.

Much is at stake without intervention.

“People are dying and having heart failure and having strokes and having heart attacks as a result,” said Andersen.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can also lessen your cognitive ability as you age. That could lead to dementia besides heart disease in both women and men.

Visit the Women’s Heart Alliance website to learn about the research on hypertension and the website of the organization’s work to shape healthcare policy for women.