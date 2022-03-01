Report shows breast cancer leading cause of cancer death in Black women

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For decades, lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths in Black women. But now a new report finds breast cancer leads all types of cancer to claim the lives of Black women.

“It felt like a pretzel with a little ball on it. I found it when I was taking a shower,” stated Debra Taylor, a breast cancer patient.

That lump Debra Taylor discovered last summer turned out to be breast cancer, which Black women like herself are twice as likely than white women to be diagnosed with, and three times more likely to die from.

“This disparity has been known for a long time,” said Firdos Ziauddin, MD, Breast Program Director at Guthrie.

Dr. Ziauddin heads up Guthrie’s high-risk breast cancer clinic. While such social determinants of health like access to healthcare, socio-economics, lifestyle and diet may play a role, Dr. Ziauddin believes biology may also be to blame.

“There’s more likely to be more aggressive types of breast cancer diagnosed in Black women versus in white women like triple-negative breast cancer or inflammatory breast cancer,” explained Ziauddin.

Dr. Ziauddin says research is ongoing to learn more about risk factors in Black women. But what we do know about advanced stage diagnoses in this population is alarming. There is clearly a racial disparity when it comes to early breast cancer screening.

“While 67 percent of white women are diagnosed at an early stage of breast cancer, for Black women that’s only 57 percent,” stated Ziauddin.

Education and awareness are also key for women like Taylor who underwent a mastectomy and required chemotherapy treatments from November to February.

“I had a friend who died from breast cancer, another African American woman, and I just never thought that you know, I don’t know I guess I just never thought that it was any big deal,” explained Taylor.

Taylor says she fell behind on her mammograms and self-exams, saying they made her uncomfortable. She has an appointment next week to see her radiation oncologist and to schedule radiation treatments.

To learn more about the risk of breast cancer in black women you can head over to the American Cancer Society’s website.