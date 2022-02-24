New program succeeds in helping students see better

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lee Park Elementary School was the site Thursday for the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s See to Succeed program in action.

United Way partners with Optometrist Dr. Alan Frank, Hanover Area School District, The Wright Center for Community Health, and the Essilor Vision Foundation.

The program is designed to remove all barriers to school-age children receiving eye exams, and even corrective eyewear if needed.

If young students have vision problems, they could have a difficult time reading or even seeing information their teacher presents.

United Way says as much as 90 percent of students who receive annual vision screening and are deemed in need of further evaluation do not receive follow-up care because of the typical barriers to low-income families.

