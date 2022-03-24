EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of millions of people suffer from autoimmune diseases. The disease causes someone’s immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells.

Dozens of autoimmune diseases can attack a wide range of body parts. Many people with the disease suffer needlessly because they go undiagnosed. But new technology is helping change that for one particular autoimmune disease.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) affects 1.3 million Americans. This type of arthritis is not a result of wear and tear of the joints. As an autoimmune disease, it’s the result of an immune system gone haywire. But diagnosing (RA) through the years hasn’t been easy.

“There are multiple branches of the immune system so you also have to really categorize which area of the immune system is overreacting. It takes a lot to do that,” said Dr. Sam Asgarian, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Scipher Medicine.

More than 1 in 3 women in Pennsylvania live with RA and the numbers aren’t much better for men, 1 in 4. Delaying an accurate diagnosis comes at a cost.

“Left untreated, most people who are diagnosed actually can no longer work ten years after the diagnosis because of the level of disability that they face,” said Dr. Asgarian.

But there’s a new diagnostic tool that the Massachusetts-based corporation Scipher Medicine has come up with. It’s a blood test called PrismRA which debuted in 2021.

“Now, not only is a physician relying on what they can see with their naked eye, but using the PrismRA blood test they now know what’s going on at the molecular level for each of their specific patients,” stated Dr. Asgarian.

Dr. Asgarian explained how the procedure is done with just a simple blood draw.

“It is. It sounds a little overused now but it is. It’s a simple lab draw. It’s no different than a blood test that a primary care provider orders. We take the blood, we analyze it looking at the molecular level of the disease. We actually can identify the branch of the immune system that’s overreacting,” Dr. Asgarian says.

Providing an accurate RA diagnosis can result in targeted treatment.

“And there’s nothing better to tell a patient who previously may have been on a drug and was told, ‘that didn’t work, let’s try something else.’ Now, you’re telling them we’ve got your diagnosis, we’ve got you on the right drug, and six months later we know that it’s working,” Dr. Asgarian explained.

Scipher Medicine reported in December that nearly 15 percent of rheumatologists are using PrismRA since launching the diagnostic test last year.