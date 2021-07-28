‘Never out of the fight’: Jaden Leiby’s quest to walk after devastating injury

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 20-year-old Jaden Leiby is using the same grit and determination he showed on the football field during his high school playing days to try and overcome a devastating injury.

Leiby suffered a broken neck while making a tackle during a championship game during his senior year in October 2019. The injury left him a quadriplegic but thanks to intense therapy he undergoes almost every day, he is making strides and inspiring those he meets along the way.

He follows the motivating message on his wall and tattooed on his arm, “Never out of the fight” in his quest to be able to walk again.