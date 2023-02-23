KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are two months into the new year, and it’s a time for many to reflect after making resolutions to live healthier.

That could mean exercising more, eating healthier, and quitting smoking. Those goals are all worthwhile.

The best measures of all are aimed at avoiding getting sick, and for seniors or older loved ones in our life, it starts by looking at what medicare benefits can help maintain and improve overall health.

The bingo players at the Kingston Active Adult Center are age-eligible for Medicare. Connie Douglas is among them. The Kingston woman has been a Medicare recipient for several years.

“When you first become eligible for Medicare, it’s really kind of confusing,” said Douglas.

She picked a plan called Medicare Advantage that covered the cost of fitness programs.

“I was excited about it. You know, I felt oh, good! You know, I can go and I can go to the ‘Y’ or I can go here or I can go there,” said Douglas.

Fellow Kingston Active Adult Center member Richard Karlotski also has Medicare Advantage.

“Through my insurance, Silver Sneakers which is very good. Silver Sneakers, I get to go to the JCC and play pickleball. I love pickleball,” said Karlotski.

Having those benefits help him stay healthy, but there are other benefits covered by Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage that some may not realize like annual wellness visits, and screenings for such things as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and glaucoma.

“There’s a great opportunity to make sure that you are finding out what health conditions you have so that you can improve your long-term health,” said Regional VP of Health Services for Humana Medicare Doctor Rebecca Colon.

Some Medicare plans cover such things as transportation costs for medical appointments and even help with grocery and utility bills.

“There are many options in different plans to really meet the individual’s need and so I recommend you take a look at what your benefits are in your current plan and find out what’s available for you,” said Dr. Colon.

Connie Douglas is glad she did.

“How important is that to you to keep you healthy?” Hiller asked. “Quite a bit. Quite a bit,” said Douglas.

Medicare plans can also cover such things as dental care.