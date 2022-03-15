Many suffer from chronic kidney disease, 90% may not be aware

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease or CKD. 90% have no idea their kidneys may be impaired.

Chronic kidney disease is also a largely under-recognized public health crisis. It causes more deaths per year than breast cancer or prostate cancer.

However, with an early diagnosis, adhering to effective prevention methods, and receiving the proper care, patients can avert the onset and progression to end-stage kidney disease.

Kathleen Belmonte, Chief Nursing Officer at Fresenius Medical Care North America spoke with us about the symptoms that sometimes accompany CKD and the importance of getting a diagnosis early.





Patient Maria Jimenez, who suffered from CKD, had a kidney transplant from a living donor and now 13 years later is enjoying good health and advocating for CKD awareness.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.