Major investment, different approach at Scranton birthing center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A medical facility in northeastern Pennsylvania that hadn’t delivered babies in more than a decade has welcomed nearly two dozen and counting this fall.

The births are happening again at a hospital that was founded in the late 19th century. The former Scranton CMC closed its maternity ward in 2007. When Geisinger took over the facility five years later, it aimed to reopen the labor and delivery center. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, it’s done so with a major investment and a different approach than what previously existed there.

“I’m starting to feel a little bit of the pelvic pressure and things like that.” Less than three weeks until her due date, 26-year-old first time mom-to-be Jackie Compton is feeling one of those ‘life coming full circle’ moments. “I was born here at CMC and being able to have my baby here is so exciting to me,” said the Moscow woman.

The birth will happen at Geisinger CMC which had its own delivery last month, opening a $15 million renovated childbirth center.

“So, this is our newborn nursery. A lot of the supplies in here were donated from the Children’s Miracle Network fundraising,” said Elissa Concini, RNC-OB who is Administrative Team Coordinator for G-CMC’s Women’s and Children’s Institute.

The nursery features such key equipment as baby warmers. A hydrotherapy tub can be wheeled into one of the eight birthing rooms providing moms-to-be with labor support, pain control and relaxation.

It all fits into the birthing center’s delivery model: a midwifery program featuring certified nurse midwives who lead the way in low-risk pregnancies. Certified Nurse Midwife Melissa Slaight, CNM is working with Ms. Compton in the lead-up to the birth.

“We cater to Jackies and moms like her who want the low intervention and just a normal healthy and happy birth experience,” Ms. Compton added, “Especially for it to be more naturally based has been really exciting for me.”

That’s what Kayla Stair and Joey Donovan of Wilkes-Barre Township did when they welcomed a daughter, Jayla, on October 13th. The center’s first delivery happened in a birthing room featuring a state of the art patient bed and even a pull-out bed for a loved one to make the experience more home-like.

Part of keeping mom-to-be feel at home is keeping some of the technical equipment out of sight until its absolutely needed. That’s why drawers in a cabinet slide out and one opens up to reveal more equipment. The goal? Comfort combined with complete success.

Ms. Concini said, “There’s a lot of great evidence to show that midwifery care in labor and delivery provides better outcomes for mom and baby.”

Ms. Compton added, “To be given those options here and knowing that they’ll stay with my birth plan is really encouraging.”

Also on the third floor of Geisinger CMC’s new birthing center are two operating rooms in case a C-Section or some other emergency arises. While the hospital does not have a NICU, Geisinger can rely on its Wyoming Valley location near Wilkes-Barre if necessary.