Local man defies odds as he battles ALS

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA man is defying the odds in his battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). 65-year-old Paul Miller has been living with ALS for nine years.





Typically, the life span of someone with this neurological disease is two to five years after diagnosis. Miller has managed to extend his life through various medical technology coupled with positivity and determination.

Although his condition has impacted his voice and mobility, he and his wife continue as ALS advocates seeking greater support for research and resources while attempting to inspire others through his example.





Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Miller’s journey on later additions of Eyewitness News.