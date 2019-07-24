Lessons in medicine at the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Jersey shore is a spot many of us think about when it comes to summer vacation. But the scenic destination is serving as an important learning location for some local medical students.

These future doctors are spending their summer near the ocean. But the waves they hope to make have nothing to do with the water. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller, it’s all about personal inroads in the medical field.

Behind this door are third-year medical students, 16 in all, from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM). But instead of a classroom in Scranton, they’re furthering their medical education this summer at the school’s newly opened AtlantiCare Campus in southern New Jersey.

“I wanted to come to the AtlantiCare Campus because of the diversity of the patient population here and the tremendous learning opportunities as well as the opportunity to live close to the beach,” said GCSOM student Shradha Chhabria.

Ms. Chhabria, who is from Stroudsburg, is among the first group of Geisinger medical students getting their clinical education at the shore. She’s found what she calls a culture of caring.

“Not just for patients but among the staff and among the trainees here and I was really excited to be a part of that,” Chhabria said.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has opened its doors to students at its Atlantic City campus and Mainland campus in Pomona. Other AtlantiCare outpatient, primary and specialty care sites will also serve as sites for medical education and training in southern New Jersey.

“Our students will be able to experience a community that in many ways brings additional depth,” said Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine President and Dean Steven Scheinman, MD.

Dr. Scheinman sees the opening of the southern New Jersey campus as an opportunity for students to get a well-rounded indoctrination in both inpatient and outpatient care.

“AtlantiCare is known for excellence and it’s particularly strong, for example, in behavioral health. And so our students are going to get a wonderful experience,” Dr. Scheinman said.

The AtlantiCare campus is the first Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine campus outside of Pennsylvania. The other four are in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Danville and Sayre. AtlantiCare plans to build a medical arts facility in Atlantic City that will eventually become the campus center.