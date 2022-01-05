Kingston woman talks experience with the rapid at home COVID test

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jenny Hetro is among many people who’ve turned to rapid antigen self-testing to determine if she contracted COVID-19. After experiencing cold-like symptoms, she tested herself on Tuesday and found out she has the disease. She told Eyewitness News she wondered, “Well, what’s next?”

Geisinger Northeast Region Director of Infectious Diseases Alison Brodginski, MD says reporting your test findings to your healthcare provider is important because “We base a lot of our recommendations in terms of how we mask or perhaps when we can start pulling down masks in indoor places.”

Dr. Brodginski also says if your self-test is negative but you still have symptoms, “You’re going to want to contact your primary care physician and they’re likely going to want to order a lab-based test.”

