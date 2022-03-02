Initiative to educate high-risk people against infection of COVID-19

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Lung Association has an eye on this goal. It’s undertaken a new initiative to educate vulnerable populations to provide better outcomes in the event of COVID infections.

A big concern still exists even as our community sees COVID infection rates dropping and mask mandates easing. High-risk individuals can experience severe illness from COVID no matter what the numbers say.

“We still have our vulnerable population to protect and our little ones less than 5 years of age that don’t have a vaccine yet,” said Juanita Mora, MD, Immunology Allergy Expert at the American Lung Association.

The list is mighty long for people considered vulnerable.

“So, high risk for severe COVID-19 complications include people with diabetes, people with cardiovascular disease, people greater than 65 years of age, people with chronic kidney disease, people with underlying lung disease so example cystic fibrosis, asthma, emphysema, smokers qualify as well, too,” explained Dr. Mora.

The American Lung Association has launched a new educational campaign aimed at protecting high-risk members of the community who become infected.

“We have wonderful therapies currently available. Antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies which are IV that help to neutralize and stop the replication of this virus and stop it from attacking so we prevent the severe COVID-19 complications, the hospitalizations, the death,” stated Mora.

While we ride the current wave of fewer infections, Dr. Mora cautions that future variants and infection surges are still likely in the months to come. To better protect ourselves and our high-risk family, friends, and neighbors, she recommends the following three steps.

“Letting your guard down slowly, vaccinating everyone who’s not vaccinated, and boosting everyone who’s eligible for a booster,” stated Dr. Mora.

Testing is also key. Dr. Mora recommends getting tested three to five days after exposure to someone who is COVID-positive.

Antiviral pills need to be taken within five days of infection, while it’s ten days for monoclonal antibody treatment.

To learn more about the American Lung Association Awareness campaign head over to the association’s website.