Improving on March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Too many babies are being born premature in the United States.

That’s the finding of a new report Eyewitness News first told you about on Monday. It looks at maternal and infant health nationwide and here in Pennsylvania. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, now a local non-profit is reacting to that report and weighing-in on improving the health of new moms and babies.

“It was interesting to read the report. We do live it every single day.” The March of Dimes 2019 Report Card reveals what Maternal & Family Health Services President/CEO Bette Saxton knows all too well. Too many women and their newborns aren’t as healthy as they should be.

Even though the report gives Pennsylvania a C+ which is better than the national average of a C, the cost of a premature birth in Pennsylvania averages $65,000. Compare that to the national average of $64,800. March of Dimes President/CEO Stacey Stewart said, “That means every premature birth has a significant cost not only to the baby themselves and to that family but to taxpayers in the state of Pennsylvania as well.”

While there’s room for improvement, Ms. Saxton is already seeing it in the organization’s 16 county region.

“I get excited to see the positive outcomes,” she said.

Nurse-Family Partnership is one of Maternal & Family Health Services three core programs. It makes sure moms-to-be have the prenatal care and lab testing they need then follows the young family until Baby turns two. MFHS also offers Healthy Beginnings Plus maternity program and WIC Nutrition Program to improve healthy births among economically challenged families.

Ms. Saxton said, “Whether it is screenings, risky behavior like smoking, drugs and alcohol, weighing our prenatal moms and monitoring their blood pressure, good nutrition habits.”

Ms. Saxton is also encouraged by other developments in Pennsylvania including the recently launched Maternal Mortality Review Committee and a push to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage.

“So, I’m hoping with some of these improvements statewide our grade will go up,” she said.

The Maternal Mortality Review Committee which formed in 2018 meets quarterly in Pennsylvania. As solutions are developed, they will be pushed out to healthcare providers statewide.