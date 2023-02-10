HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new.

That’s the case for a Luzerne County couple in their golden years. In fact, they are resuming their athletic pursuits after having heart-valve procedures.

Winona and Jack Baloga are no strangers to winning medals. Both have excelled at the Keystone Games in senior competitions. The couple, she’s 90 and he’s 85, plan to compete in Pittsburgh at this summer’s Keystone Games. But that plan was almost derailed.

Winona Baloga says, “My face. The color is just totally, totally white.”

That was the first sign in 2021 she had a leaky heart valve. Her husband who likes to run, developed the same problem just last year.

“I noticed for the 1500 meters, I wasn’t doing so well,” said Jack.

Concerned, the Balogas met with Geisinger’s primary care physician Richard Hungtington, MD.

“It became very function-limiting for both of them where they would get light-headed, they’d get short of breath with simple daily tasks. Trying to go up a flight of stairs, that sort of thing and these are really active people. They are my most active seniors,” stated Richard Hungtington, MD Primary Care Physician at Geisinger.

Dr. Huntington referred the Balogas to Geisinger Cardiologists who recommended TAVR which is short for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Dr. Tariq Ahmad operated on Mr. Baloga.

“Valve surgeries have come a long way,” said Dr. Ahmad.

In most TAVR cases, surgeons guide the catheter through the groin and femoral artery to the aortic valve then deliver and implant the replacement valve.

“We can do surgeries under cautious sedation. It’s not even general anesthesia involved. We put the valve within a one-hour to two hours time period,” explained Dr. Ahmad.

TAVR patients often go home the next day as the Balogas did. And now that their hearts are improved.

The couple in their golden years will go for the gold at the Keystone Games in July and just.

“Keeping on, keeping on,” said Winona.

Jack Baloga plans to run and bowl at the keystone games. His wife will bowl and distance walk, and may even attempt the discus throw.

If you wish to learn more about the TAVR procedure head over to the Geisnger’s website.