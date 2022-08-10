SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital helped make a meaningful difference in the lives of a cancer patient and her new husband.

81-year-old Sharon Schneider has been fighting metastatic bladder cancer. Sharon’s boyfriend, Frank Campos, knew the disease would not leave them with much more quality time so he proposed to her in her hospital room.





Staff quickly came together to provide the couple with a special ceremony complete with flowers, cake, decorations, and music.

