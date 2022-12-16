SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — It’s called Holiday Heart Syndrome and is commonly diagnosed around the holidays.

It is actually Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) brought on by binge drinking, which can occur in healthy adults without any existing heart conditions.

Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller spoke to Commonwealth Health Electrophysiologist Matthew Stopper, MD., who says he sees an uptick in cases this time of year of people who have overindulged.

Dr. Stopper discusses what you need to know about Holiday Heart to prevent a trip to the hospital, and how to know when it’s time to seek medical attention.

