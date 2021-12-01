HIV resources available in Luzerne County on World AIDS Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — On this World AIDS Day, United Way of Wyoming Valley is focused on connecting everyone with the tools needed to achieve a safe and healthy life through an accessible network of partnering providers.

Wyoming Valley AIDS Council (WVAC) in Wilkes-Barre provides a layer of services to the community with the help of United Way.





The goal is to prevent HIV transmission and reduce the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.

Braden Beamer one of five WVAC medical case management workers told Eyewitness News, “It’s pretty accessible with all the resources that we have and it makes it a little bit easier to get connected.”

Matt Semanision, a mental health therapist at WVAC, explained the agency’s mission and its resources.

“It’s comprehensive because HIV just doesn’t affect your health, right. It affects everything else. It affects your mental and spiritual makeup.”







United Way of Wyoming Valley Program Director Miriam Bakewell told Eyewitness News, “I don’t think people realize how many of our community members are impacted by HIV. And the whole point of the work that we do is to really support our clients, their partners, and their families and really reassure them that HIV is not a death sentence and you can live your best life and we’re here to help you do that.“

