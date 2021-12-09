Healthcare providers urge flu shots during National Influenza Vaccination Week

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week, and a local major healthcare provider is urging everyone eligible to get their flu shot.

Guthrie says after a mild flu season last year, because of many COVID safety protocols, this year is a different story due to loosened restrictions.

Guthrie experts discussed the ripple effect of having the pandemic and a tougher flu season happening simultaneously, saying it will only feed into the existing problem of overcrowded hospitals.

“It seems like this year we’re seeing a surge in people getting the flu vaccine but we’re encouraging more people to get the flu vaccine because it’s so readily available,” Harrold’s Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist, Bruce Lefkowitz tells Eyewitness News.





Lefkowitz also pointed out relying on antiviral medication only treats symptoms after a patient contracts the flu and doesn’t prevent infection.