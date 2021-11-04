Healthbeat: Wright Center adds smart bot ‘Neo’ to easily navigate website

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health has a new, high-tech tool it considers a win-win for patients and staff at its Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne County locations.





They have added a smart bot named “Neo” to its website.

Neo is an interactive way for patients to easily navigate The Wright Center’s online site 24/7 to schedule doctor appointments, prescription refills, or COVID testing/treatments.

The idea behind Neo is to lessen the load on The Wright Center’s call center and offer a more immediate response to patients.

The Wright Center’s Chief Medical Officer Jignesh Sheth, MD says Neo will be especially helpful to schedule booster shots and children’s COVID vaccinations, which are increasing now that 5-to-11 year-olds have been approved to receive a kids’ dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.