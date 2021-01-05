Healthbeat: Working out at home safely

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Staying on track with your at-home workout New Year’s resolution requires avoiding injuries.





Allied Services Physical Therapist John Martino says he sees a lot of patients around this time of year who have injured themselves by beginning an exercise routine that is too ambitious.

He recommends proper warm-ups, form and stretching before exercising and doing the same after your finished.

This therapist also discounts that old adage, “No pain, No gain”.

Martino discussed the importance of applying ice to a strained muscle or joint during the first 72 hours of pain and when you should seek a diagnosis and treatment.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on working out at home safely on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.