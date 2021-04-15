Healthbeat: Wilkes University to host pain & addition summit to highlight opioid epidemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes University is preparing to host a virtual pain and addiction summit next week.

Overdose deaths are a national epidemic and a serious problem in Pennsylvania. Wilkes Pharmacy students who are part of the pharmacy student group Generation RX are helping raise awareness of the opioid epidemic.





They are also getting help delivering that message from national addiction specialist and the summit’s keynote speaker, Dr. Drew Pinsky who spoke to Eyewitness News about the topics he’ll cover and the help available right now for people struggling with pain and addiction.

