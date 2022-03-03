Healthbeat: ‘Whole Body Reset’ to lose unwanted pounds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many of us have shared a problem during the pandemic that’s been exacerbated by the holiday season: unwanted weight gain.

Losing those extra pounds can be tough which is why it might be time for a ‘Whole Body Reset.’

Part of the problem is the advice we’ve heard through the years may be flawed to shed unwanted pounds. One of those flaws has to do with slowing metabolism as we age.

A popular health and wellness author helps set the record straight.

The battle of the bulge is one most of us fight. More than 4 in 10 Americans are considered obese. Trying to shed those extra pounds often leads to perplexing questions.

“And one of the top ones is I used to be thin. Now I’m not. What’s going on,” said Stephen Perrine, Author, Executive Editor, AARP Magazine/AARP Bulletin.

Searching for the answer can be frustrating for older adults who still exercise and eat the way they did in their 30s but still gain weight. Is it inevitable because of slowing metabolism as we age?

An emphatic no, according to Perrine who claims the culprit is loss of lean muscle mass, a loss of roughly 5 percent every decade after age 30.

“So as we lose muscle, we lose a number of things including our ability to burn additional calories, our ability to store excess blood sugar, and our ability to fight inflammation,” Perrine said.

As you lose muscle, you gain fat. But Perrine says we can stop and reverse age-related muscle loss and explains how in his new book: The Whole Body Reset.

The key strategy is what he calls protein timing, spreading out the protein we consume throughout the day.

“The problem is we eat about 10 grams of protein in the morning and about 60 grams of protein at night and that’s exactly the opposite of what we want to be doing. We want to be eating about 25 to 30 grams breakfast and lunch and dinner,” Perrine explained.

It’s really a whole-body reset that doesn’t rely on trendy diets, eating windows, and calorie restriction.

“When you combine exercise with protein timing, your body reacts to the exercise as if you were 20, 30, 40 years younger,” said Perrine.

Perrine points out a breakfast like oatmeal with berries is considered healthy, but it sorely lacks protein. Consider adding greek yogurt or something similar to supplement your protein intake.

As for exercise, resistance bands are an option. For more information about his topic head to AARP’s website on the Whole Body Reset.