Healthbeat: West Hazleton woman credits Geisinger program for health improvements

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA woman is citing the wellness benefits she’s found in her Medicare Health Insurance for improving her health.

Sixty-five-year-old Dianne Suravicz is a retiree who still works part-time and needs her health to keep up with her lifestyle.







Suravicz participates in a program called Geisinger 65 Forward. She credits it with improving her overall health.

Suravicz has taken part in the Matter of Balance Program which keeps her steadier on her feet. She gets her blood pumping on an elliptical and other cardio equipment.

She also participates in Nutrition and Personal Training which have helped lower her blood sugar levels and lose unwanted weight.





Wellness Coordinator, Janell Soika, says she challenges patients like Suravicz to achieve better health since aging causes a loss of strength and balance.

