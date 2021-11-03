Healthbeat: Watch-like device ‘SafeBeing’ introduced, aims to prevent hospitalizations

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Allied Services announced at a news conference Wednesday that it has partnered with Somatix to use patented, wearable technology to help improve home healthcare.

A Somatic representative demonstrated a watch-like device called SafeBeing. It is a means of remotely monitoring patients’ health and helping prevent ER visits and hospitalizations.





89-year-old US Army veteran Michael Suprick of Ransom Township is an Allied Services in-home care patient. He is the first of nearly 100 Allied patients who will begin using the wearable technology.

A greater rollout is planned for the future.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller has more about the innovation on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.