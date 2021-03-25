Healthbeat: Virtual colonoscopies may offer a more convenient option for patients

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Colorectal cancer, the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women, is expected to kill more than 52,000 Americans this year.
Many will not get screened to avoid any inconvenience that comes with a traditional colonoscopy, but they may not know they have choices when it comes to screening including virtual colonoscopies or CT colonography.
Reporter Mark Hiller takes a look at the technique and speaks with Dr. Kevin Chang about the importance of colorectal cancer screening and how a virtual colonoscopy benefited him personally in tonight’s Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.