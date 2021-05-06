Healthbeat: Using the power of music to start conversations with kids

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Youth emergency room visits have increased 31 percent amid the pandemic.

A new, national campaign offers resources to help parents and caregivers support children’s emotional well-being. “Sound It Out” uses the power of music to help adults have conversations with 10 to 14 year-olds.

“Sound It Out” features an album with original songs from several recording artists. Songs are inspired by their conversations with real middle-schoolers.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

