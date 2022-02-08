Healthbeat: ‘True To Your Heart’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — February is ‘American Heart Month’ a time you’re encouraged to focus on your cardiovascular health.

One could even say heart health is a bit of an obsession with a Philadelphia Eagles Football legend.

Some may remember Ron Jaworski by his nicknames, ‘The Polish Rifle’ or ‘Jaws,’ during his playing days in the 1970s and 80s.

Now, the athlete-turned broadcaster is getting behind the microphone to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Ron Jaworski wore #7 while quarterbacking the Philadelphia Eagles for a decade. But these days his focus is on the number ‘one’ as in, the leading cause of death among men and women.

“I’m just trying to get the message out there that you can take care of yourself by having a game plan,” explained Ron Jaworski, ‘True To Your Heart,’ Podcast Host.

Ron Jaworski says, “It’s time to be ‘True To Your Heart’: a new podcast presented by Amarin.”

The 70-year-old Jaworski recently teamed up with pharmaceutical company Amarin to host the podcast ‘True To Your Heart.’ He welcomes leading health experts to tackle a new approach when it comes to cardiovascular health.

Heart disease is nothing new to Jaworski. He was just 19 when his father died of a heart attack and just four months ago he lost his older brother bill to heart disease.

“I’ve had heart disease impact me significantly,” Jaworski said. “It’s really put me on a mission to inform as many people as we can that, you know, this is something that if you take care of yourself you can avoid heart disease.”

Jaworski says as an NFL star, doctors, trainers, and nutritionists kept him healthy. Even though his playing days are long gone.

“I also have to carry that same game plan over now that I’m not a professional athlete, you know, to make sure that I exercise, I eat right, I have a proper diet, nutrition. I monitor my blood pressure. I check my weight on a regular basis,” Jaworski explained.

The stakes are even higher if you’ve already had a heart attack or stroke. That’s why it’s so important to huddle up with your doctor to address any signs or symptoms.

“We’ve got to be able to look for these clues that alert us to develop a way to anticipate and then prevent that next event,” Dr. David Strobl, Cardiologist.

“You could avoid heart disease but you must have that plan and work together,” Jaworski said.

A website by the same name as Jaworski’s podcast, True To Your Heart is chock full of information. You can also check out ‘True To Your Heart’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.