Healthbeat: The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending masks to stay on in school

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA doctor is weighing in on a recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that students wear masks in the next school year.

The AAP is calling on all children, two and older, to wear masks even if they got the COVID vaccine. It also recommends all teachers and staff do the same.

While children 12 and older can get the vaccine, many haven’t and younger children still are not eligible for the shot.

Pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD of PAK Pediatrics in Kingston told Eyewitness News, “The COVID virus, the delta variant, is actually going to places where vulnerable people are and it’s the younger kids and those that are unvaccinated.”

Isabel and Emma Kilgallon are students at Wyoming Valley West High School and wonder if they’ll be required to wear masks which is still uncertain.

