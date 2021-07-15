Healthbeat: Staying safe while exercising in the heat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a hot week as we head into the dog days of summer. Despite heat and humidity reaching uncomfortable levels, some of us still want to exercise outdoors.







If you’re among them, you’ve got to plan to protect both the outside and inside of your body. Biomechanics and injury expert Dr. Rami Hashish, PhD, DPT is a Principal at National Biomechanics Institute.

He recommends choosing wisely what time of day you exercise outdoors — either early or late in the day when temperatures are at their coolest. He also recommends increasing your water intake by an extra cup for every 20 minutes of exercise. It’s critical to also wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing. Heat-related injuries should not be taken lightly.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on staying safe while exercising in the heat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.