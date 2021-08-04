‘Reverse the Silence’: Opioid addiction initiative by NFL player, former congresswoman

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — NFL player Darren Waller has teamed up with former Congresswoman Mary Bono to unveil a new public awareness campaign.

It’s called “Reverse the Silence.” It’s aimed at educating people across the country about the risks of accidental opioid overdose and addressing the associated stigma.

Waller, a star tight end with the Las Vegas Raiders, shared with Eyewitness News his own personal struggle overcoming opioid addiction.









He and Bono urge at-risk patients, and their family members and friends, to be prepared in any emergency overdose event and to know the signs and symptoms in order to respond quickly.

Tune in to Eyewitness News tonight to hear the full story with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller.