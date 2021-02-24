Healthbeat: Revascularization treatment helps cardiac patient not fit for heart surgery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Following a heart attack, Rick Gannon of Clarks Summit was told he needed heart surgery but wasn’t healthy enough to undergo a procedure.

He had a severely leaking mitral valve, wasn’t sustaining a measurable blood pressure, and was receiving dialysis treatment for reduced kidney function. Unsure if he had any hope, Interventional Cardiologist Nick Ierovante was able to perform a multi-vessel revascularization.

It’s a minimally invasive technique which uses a heart pump to support heart function during the procedure.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with the doctor and patient who has gained a new appreciation for life and will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

