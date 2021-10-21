Healthbeat: Raising awareness for newborn health screenings for a fatal genetic disorder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While newborn health screenings are always urged, some advocates are raising awareness about including screening for a very rare and fatal genetic disorder.

MLD, which stands for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, affects only about a few dozen births in the U.S. each year.

Half of the children with the most severe formS of the disease will die within 5 years of disease onset.

Newborn screening and early diagnosis are important to ensure Leukodystrophy families have an opportunity for timely diagnosis and medical guidance.

Maria Kefalas of Bala Cynwyd, PA is the mother of a child with MLD.

She and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Pediatric Neurologist Laura Adang, MD, Ph.D. are sharing their awareness with Eyewitness News

