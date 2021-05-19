Healthbeat: ‘Pain in the Nation,’ tracking deaths related to substance abuse, suicide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New data released this week shows that annual deaths due to alcohol, drugs or suicide exceeded 156,000 in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing stress and related substance misuse for many Americans.





Pain in the Nation: Alcohol, Drug and Suicide Deaths, is part of a series of reports tracking the nation’s deaths of despair crisis since 2017. Over the last decade, the number of alcohol, drug related, and suicide deaths increased by 52 percent.

Well Being Trust Chief Strategy Officer Benjamin Miller, PsyD. discusses the report’s troubling findings and potential solutions to help prevent a tragedy tonight on Eyewitness News.