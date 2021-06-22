Healthbeat: New report shows prescription drug prices increasing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) —  According to AARP’s newest Rx Price Watch Report, retail prices for 260 widely used brand name prescription drugs increased by 2.9% in 2020. That’s higher than the last year’s general inflation rate of 1.3%.

The trend of brand name drug prices exceeding the rate of general inflation has been happening for more than a decade.

Those with private health coverage will pay more in cost-sharing and higher premiums for their health care coverage, and increased government spending will ultimately lead to higher taxes and/or cuts to public programs.

AARP is calling for change to reverse the growing prices of prescription drugs.

One way is to allow Medicare Part D to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies which is currently not allowed.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will break it down on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

