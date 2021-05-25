Healthbeat: New process may help regenerate damaged human hearts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A groundbreaking new study could lead to speeding up efforts to defeat heart disease which is a major health epidemic blamed for more than 650,000 U.S. deaths annually.

Dr. Ian White is President/CSO of the regenerative medicine research organization Neobiosis. The recent research centers on a never before described process which may be used to help regenerate damaged human hearts.





Researchers studied neonatal mouse hearts over an extended period which gave them time to learn how different therapies or drugs can repair or regenerate the damaged organ.

